After five hours of brain surgery on Wednesday morning, Kerrville’s Callie Escovedo, 12, is recovering at Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital.
It was Escovedo’s second brain surgery in two months after the seventh grader suffered a massive stroke in July. Escovedo’s great-grandmother, Edna Crider, said she was told that the surgery went well, and that Escovedo was recovering in the intensive care unit.
“The surgeon said it went really well,” said Crider, who was used to seeing her great granddaughter nearly everyday because they live in the same neighborhood.
Escovedo’s stroke was related to a rare disease called MoyaMoya, that primarily afflicts children, leading to strokes. Once she was admitted to the Texas Children’s Hospital, Escovedo developed another rare kidney disorder that could require her to have dialysis or possibly a transplant.
It has been a taxing two months for the family, Escovedo’s father spends weekdays in Houston, while her mother takes the weekend shift. Escovedo’s maternal grandmother, Regina Sullivan, has also made the long trips to Houston to help care for the girl, who was expected to start seventh grade at Hal Peterson Middle School this month.
Instead, doctors have told the family that Escovedo could spend the next year in the hospital, because she faces extensive therapy to regain the use of her left hand. Before this second brain surgery, Escovedo had made progress in physical therapy and was walking.
Crider, though, is just looking forward to being able to hear her great granddaughter coming into her home.
“She used to say to me: ‘Nana, how is your day going,” said Crider, who fought back tears. “I just want to hear her say that.”
A fund has been set up for Escovedo and her family, which includes three other siblings, at Centennial Bank. Those interested in making contributions can do so at Centennial Bank by depositing to the Regina L. Sullivan Benefit account.
