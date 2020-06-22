UPDATE: Peterson Health reported there have been 53 infections since the pandemic started, and no one is hospitalized.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 40,920 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 240 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 2,182 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,715,177 had been tested. An estimated 68,499 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 622,133 people have recovered from the disease, 2,281,069 have been infected and 119,977 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 27,084,900 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 8,979,539 had been infected since the pandemic began, 468,813 had died, and 4,448,964 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Gillespie
17
Kendall
44
Bandera
15
Kimble
1
Uvalde
37
Medina
250
Blanco
14
Mason
33
Llano
5
Real
1
Watch Gov. Greg Abbott address record-high coronavirus cases and hospitalizations at 2 p.m. Monday
With cases of the new coronavirus on the rise statewide and nationally, Gov. Greg Abbott will provide the latest on Texas’ response to the outbreak during a press conference Monday in Austin.
The updates will follow a weekend of record-setting coronavirus figures in the state. On Sunday, Texas reported its 10th consecutive day of record-high hospitalizations as well as the second-highest number of new coronavirus cases to date.
Texas has also increased the number of coronavirus tests administered: The state reported more than 62,000 viral tests Saturday, the most ever logged in one day.
Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Chris Van Deusen said part of the increase in cases is attributable to Texans going to bars, beaches, rivers and other social gatherings. The state’s latest reopening guidelines allow restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and bars to operate at 50% capacity.
Abbott will address the state’s response starting at 2 p.m. Central time Monday.
Coronavirus fears postponed a Texas election. Now it will go forward with even greater risk for some voters.
When the coronavirus threat was newer and seemed more immediate, Texas postponed its May elections to pick winners in several party primary runoffs, fearing the health risks of exposing voters and poll workers.
With those statewide elections about to take place, the health risks voters face are now arguably greater than when the runoffs were initially called off.
The virus appears to be in much wider circulation than the original May 26 runoff date, with the state coming off a full week of record highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations and several consecutive days of record highs for daily reported infections.
But voters won't be required to wear masks at polling places. Gov. Greg Abbott, who earlier expressed concerns about exposing Texans "to the risk of death" at crowded polling sites, has forbidden local governments from requiring people to wear them in public.
And Texas Republicans, led by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, have successfully fought off legal efforts by Democrats and some voters to let more people vote by mail if they are fearful of being exposed to the virus at polling places.
With early voting starting June 29 and election day July 14, voters are largely left on their own to balance exercising their right to vote against the health risks that come with going to the polls in a pandemic. Some fear endangering themselves, while others fear bringing the virus back into homes they share with immunocompromised loved ones. The runoffs are relatively small elections with low turnout expected — the marquee race is the Democratic showdown to see who will challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November — but they'll prove an instructive test run for what Texas might face come November's high octane general election.
“I feel like by voting I'm risking my life. By not voting, I don’t know that I’m risking the state of the country in a primary,” said Monica Daucourt, a Dallas teacher. “How important is the primary is what I'm weighing.”
With a classroom full of high schoolers, Daucourt counts on falling ill every year. Typically, it's an annual bout of bronchitis, though pneumonia was the malady last November.
Knowing she's prone to respiratory illness, Daucourt has been practicing social distancing and limiting her outings since the Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School where she teaches went remote. Up until last week, she was planning to momentarily lower her shield and venture out to cast her ballot. But fear crept in as she's seen record high numbers for daily new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rolling in. Now, she’s trying to figure out if her history of respiratory illnesses might count as a disability under Texas law and make her eligible to vote by mail.
“I don’t know what kind of story I could build around myself to qualify,” said Daucourt, who is in her 50s.
Across the state, election administrators have been trying to rework the mechanics of in-person voting to see how safe they can make it. Plastic barriers will go up at check-in stations and poll workers will be wearing an assortment of protective equipment like masks, shields and finger covers. A bounty of hand sanitizer will be at the ready. In some counties, voters will receive styluses or craft sticks to mark up their ballots to avoid contact with voting equipment.
The Texas Secretary of State has offered voters a list of suggestions for keeping safe, like screening themselves for symptoms and bringing their own hand sanitizer to the polls.
Wearing masks is also something voters might want to consider, the state's chief election officer suggests.
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports making to-go alcohol sales permanent in Texas
During shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texans have been able to purchase alcoholic beverages to go from restaurants, including liquor. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to make the change permanent.
Abbott originally signed a waiver March 18 allowing to-go alcohol sales, in an effort to support struggling restaurants after they closed their dining areas. The waiver was originally to last until May 1, but it was extended indefinitely. Abbott teased that this change could be permanent, tweeting at the time, “From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”
Abbott again tweeted late Saturday that he supports the idea of extending his temporary waiver. State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, replied, saying that he will file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to make it happen, also advocating to allow restaurants to continue selling bulk retail food items to go.
The 87th Texas legislative session begins Jan. 12, 2021.
The Texas Restaurant Association submitted a proposal Thursday evening to Abbott’s office, asking to expand the waiver to also allow mixed drinks with liquor to be prepared, resealed and sold.
Cathy Lippincott, owner of Güero’s Taco Bar in Austin, said its margarita to-go kits were very popular during the beginning of the restaurant shutdowns, but as dining rooms began to reopen, sales dwindled. Now, days could go by without the restaurant selling a single kit.
Under the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission guidelines, restaurants can only serve liquor in manufacturer-sealed bottles and with the purchase of food. For several restaurants, including Güero, this means their drinks are served in do-it-yourself kits, where customers mix the ingredients and liquor together.
Lippincott believes that if mixed drinks were also allowed to be served to go, she could see that being a popular option.
“Restaurants have their signature drink that is measured out in a certain way and tastes a certain way, and people are used to it,” she said. Mixing it themselves doesn’t always have the same effect.
Many Texas restaurant owners have echoed the same sentiments and want to be able to serve mixed drinks, said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, Texas Restaurant Association’s vice president of government affairs and advocacy.
Before the to-go rules make it to the legislative session, Lippincott said there is an immediate need for the waiver to expand to mixed drinks, which could help support struggling restaurants.
The association included safety recommendations, including ways to seal the drink and rules for where customers can keep alcohol, and looked at similar rules proposed or passed in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois and New Jersey.
Texas convention and meetings industry plans on gradual reopening
(The Center Square) – Even as Texas has eased restrictions to allow for larger gatherings, a top convention official says it will take a while for such events to come back.
“What people are saying in surveys is they need to feel comfortable,” Mark Thompson, chairman of the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus, told The Center Square. “People are waiting for this to calm down a little bit, and they need to see the [COVID-19] numbers decline a little bit before they start getting out there.”
Under the state’s Phase 3 reopening plan, unveiled earlier this month, convention centers can operate at 75 percent capacity as long as social distancing protocols can be maintained, Thompson said.
“Each destination is handling it in their own way,” said Thompson, who also serves as executive director of Visit Plano, and said they’ve had requests but aren’t yet ready to open.
“We’re not opening our convention center until mid-July. We’re trying to do this very methodically,” Thompson said.
There are staffing considerations, safety protocols to implement, and most facilities have to revamp food service.
“Buffets are no longer how you can do food,” Thompson said.
Most businesses are still having staff working remotely, but meetings and conferences could pick up in the fall or early next year.
“Just because it can come back doesn’t mean people are ready to have face-to-face meetings,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of components that go into it. People have to get there. They have to have confidence in flying, hotels and taxis.”
The demand for conventions isn't there yet as people need more time to see what happens with the spread of the coronavirus, he added.
Regional meetings where people can go by car may be the first to rebound.
“Travel sentiment indicators show the drive market – the distance people are willing to drive to a meeting – has increased from 200 to 550 miles,” Thompson said.
Destinations are actively updating what is reopening in real time online.
“Everybody here is working to get through this as safely as possible and to adjust to that new normal," Thompson added. “Meetings and events will come back; it’s just going to take a little while to get there.”
High schools push ahead for fall football amid pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students might return to classrooms this fall. Many are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in shape when they do.
While states have been easing the economic and social lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, some are now letting high school athletes return for summer workouts before teachers have even figured out how they are going to hold classroom instruction.
In places like Texas and Florida, where the “Friday Night Lights” culture of high school football runs deep, strength and conditioning sessions are bringing thousands of athletes to school for workouts, even while those states are seeing record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations since Memorial Day.
Some schools have already been sent scrambling when a player tests positive.
At football powerhouse Arlington-Martin High School near Dallas, about 600 athletes attended the first day of summer conditioning programs June 8. That many kids, following state social distancing guidelines, were spread out over four athletic fields.
“It’s 13 weeks since we’ve had an organized workout with our teams,” coach Bob Wager said. “I think kids were excited to get out of the house.”
Eight days later, those same fields were empty when the school suspended workouts after a student tested positive and Wager and his staff began the work of tracing all of the athletes and get everyone to quarantine. Wager’s program was one of several Texas schools or districts to suspend workouts shortly after they started.
Still, dozens of states have been welcoming back high school athletes for strength and conditioning programs, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. And it's not just football. Other sports such as volleyball and basketball, baseball and soccer can participate as well. Marching bands, too. Iowa became the first state to resume competitive high school sports when baseball and softball teams began play June 15.
In all, tens of thousands of high school athletes are working out or playing games. And with virus cases and hospitalizations rising in hot spots, their return is raising questions of whether it is too soon and too risky.
Instead of focusing only on how to return to sports, high schools should at least consider not playing at all, said Kenneth Shropshire, professor and chief executive of the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State.
“I’m really on the extreme of make things as safe as possible ... Just wait. It's not that important. Even in Texas," Shropshire said. “Could we forgo a year of high school football? Does the world come to an end?”
But the drumbeat to return to pre-pandemic “normal” is strong, from small farming communities that play six-man football to suburban and and city schools that draw tens of thousands of fans for games.
“What is more normal than communities celebrating and cheering while watching their sons and daughters play sports? That's as American as it gets,” said Karen Weaver, an associate clinical professor in Drexel's Center for Sport Management and a former field hockey coach at Ohio State and assistant athletic director at Minnesota.
“We also know none of this is over," Weaver said. “We know we need to get back to school. But does it automatically mean we have to get back to sports? ... (Football) is forcing an accelerated decision because we love football so much."
County reports record-breaking weekend case count
With record-breaking Sunday numbers and the third-highest new daily COVID-19 case count, Brazoria County reported 52 new positive tests Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday’s case counts totaled 86 coronavirus cases, compared to 56 last weekend and 23 two weekends prior, according to county records. Coronavirus cases in Brazoria County have increased 83 percent since the last week of April.
Pearland topped the daily case counts again with 30 new positive cases reported Sunday. In the city, two girls and six boys between the ages of 10 and 19 tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as three women and two men in their 20s, two women and two men in their 30s, three women and three men in their 40s, three women and two men in their 50s, one woman in her 60s, and a woman over 80 years old.
None of the cases Sunday were connected to nursing homes, Sebesta said.
In Alvin, a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 was reported to have tested positive for the virus, as did a boy under the age of 10. One woman in her 30s, two women in their 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s were also reported positive. A woman in her 40s was reported as probable, meaning that she is symptomatic and connected to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Angleton cases include a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s, according to county data.
In Clute, a man in his 20s tested a confirmed positive for the virus, as well as two men in their 40s.
In Manvel, confirmed positive cases included a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s.
More confirmed positive cases include a Brazoria man in his 30s, a Danbury man in his 60s, a Freeport man in his 50s, a man over the age of 80 in Iowa Colony, a Lake Jackson woman in her 30s and a Sweeny man in his 50s.
These case counts do not include positive cases from county-area prisons, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported its results separately since the first week of June.
“We report the current case totals by mid-day, daily, as they come in every day for all residents of Brazoria County, excluding prisons,” Sebesta said. “The numbers are run independently by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, who may then report their results to the Texas Department of State Health Services.”
All non-prison residents testing positive are updated as soon as results come in, Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“Whenever we do a test we send it to a diagnostic lab who then sends it to the health department, who reports it as soon as they receive those results, even if this would be on the testing center’s day off,” Pabst said.
That is because there is a pandemic happening, she said.
"The first course of action is to get the patient quarantined at home and then begin contact tracing, get whoever needs to be quarantined at home and then get them tested, all as soon as possible," Pabst said.
Since the arrival of the pandemic in Brazoria County, there are 1,215 reported cases, with 466 confirmed active, 48 probable, 687 recovered and 14 deceased.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Texas sees jobs recoup in May, DFW airport world’s busiest in May despite shutdown
(The Center Square) – The Texas economy recovered 237,800 jobs in May, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission, the agency that oversees the unemployment benefits program. The numbers show signs of relief that the state’s economy is picking up since first being shut down in March.
“The Texas economy is reopening,” Bryan Daniel, Texas Workforce Commission Chairman, said in a statement. "TWC will continue to connect job seekers with employers.”
Texas’ unemployment rate in May was 13 percent, slightly down from 13.5 percent in April.
Industries posting gains were accommodation and food service employers, which added 173,300 jobs in May after losing 464,900 jobs in April. Retail employers also added 27,100 jobs in May after a net loss of 125,200 jobs in April.
Houston posted a net gain of 63,900 jobs in May, after losing 365,200 jobs in March and April. The local unemployment rate in Houston is 13.9 percent.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott implemented a stay-at-home order and subsequent orders in mid-March, the Texas Workforce Commission says that it has received three million unemployment insurance applications.
Other signs of improvement in Dallas are at the DFW International Airport. According to a new analysis by the aviation data company OAG, the airport was the world’s busiest airport in May despite it only running a fraction of the flights it had run prior to the coronavirus shutdown.
DFW International Airport operated 12,132 flights in May.
“Although we have no passenger numbers, I suspect that it was also the busiest from a passenger number given the large differential,” OAG senior analyst John Grant, told the Dallas Morning News.
Nearly all of DFW’s traffic is due to Fort Worth-based American Airlines flights. The company operated 11,109 flights out of DFW in May, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Self-sufficiency on the rise: East Texans adopting more self-sufficient skills like gardening in the midst of a wordwide pandemic
Around the world, many people have been evaluating their lives and deciding to become more self-sufficient after the COVID-19 pandemic shut or slowed many things down this year.
“People are more concerned about the quality and availability of foods these days, and getting back to some basic practices used by our grandparents can help them produce and preserve their own foods and make the most of available resources,” said Todd Swift, regional program leader for the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension’s South Region.
The agency created a Backyard Basics initiative to reintroduce Texans to practices used for centuries to sustain individuals and families. From starting a backyard vegetable garden to raising animals, the agency has tips.
Many local feed stores and nurseries said they have seen a sharp increase in the number of people searching for seeds, plants and supplies to start their own gardens.
Lynn Kuehl with Crown of Thorns said her regular amount of customers was tripled in the first months of the pandemic. She said many people have bought fruit trees and vegetables as well as regular landscaping plants.
Robert Massingill with Southland Feed & Supply said sales on seeds and plants have increased by at least 10%. He said there is no particular plants or seeds people are buying, but they are buying a lot.
Joe Clark with J. Clark’s Feed & Fertilizer said plant sales were way above average, especially tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, etc. Kathy Evans said sales at Tractor Supply in Lufkin have increased as well in garden variety tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, onions, etc.
Many people in Angelina County have become interested in self-sustainment for one reason or another. The Merrell and Davis families have dipped their toes into both gardening and raising animals.
The Davises have two small raised beds and other gardens scattered throughout their property in addition to an old established mulberry tree, lemon tree, grape vine and recently planted native plum trees and blackberry patches. Kelli said she has gardened her whole life and loves to harvest squash, zucchini, watermelon, purple onions, blueberries, cabbage and more.
She planted all of her crop from seeds, and she said it was a lot of fun to garden with the kids while they were out of school. They had a ton of plants sprout from seeds this year, so they gave a lot to their neighbors and some of Kelli’s former students.
They have even started trading crops with neighbors. If the Davises have an overabundance of zucchini, someone will give them tomatoes since their tomato plants haven’t produced yet. Kelli said it’s almost like bartering.
“We are by no means farmers,” she said. “We are so thankful and grateful for our nation’s farmers. We are just enjoying getting closer as a family, to nature and to our neighbors through this entire experience.”
Glenda Merrell said the coronavirus pandemic gave her family a chance to slow down and take the time to work on things they have been thinking about doing for a while.
“We’ve been here since 2011, and we really haven’t had time to deal with anything agriculture based,” Glenda said. “The kids have grown up here — high school, middle school, elementary — and they’ve just really been busy. There’s always something. Especially as all three of them were going through those phases, we didn’t have time to do such things.”
Sophomore Cullen Merrell, Glenda’s daughter, is also passionate about reusing materials. She focuses her efforts on the gardens. The family has a small plot in the fenced-in portion of their backyard that works well for their tomato plants.
However, they tilled a larger bed farther from the trees in the fenced area so they could grow more plants that enjoy full sunlight like kale, basil, squash and more. They also recently purchased fig, olive and blood orange trees.
“I’ve always been very interested in plants and nature — I kind of want to be an environmentalist when I grow up,” Cullen said. “But the cool thing about it is, I’m going to be honest, my whole family has black thumbs. For me to learn how to actually garden, I have to go to different people. ... Whenever I see someone that has plants around their house, I immediately ask them about it. I’ve got to know.”
Cullen said it has taken a lot of trial and error to help the gardens flourish. One thing she learned was it takes a lot of work to make sure the gardens stay clear of weeds.
One thing she is trying currently is fastening sections of panty hose to the tomatoes once they reach a certain size to protect them from disease and bugs. She is also using a mixture of dish soap and water to repel animals from eating their vegetables.
Kuehl said if someone is interested in starting a backyard garden they should research into the kind of plants they want to grow because there is a lot that goes into growing.
David Rodrigues, an AgriLife Extension horticulturist from Bexar County said it is important to choose a good, sunny spot for a backyard garden.
“The three essentials for plants to grow are sun, water and soil,” he said. “Establishing a garden in a north-to-south layout will provide the most sun.”
Building raised garden beds of about 4-feet-by-8-feet with only about four or five of one’s favorite types of vegetables will make a good foundation for a successful backyard garden, he said. It’s a slow but steady approach.
Adding additional nourishment for vegetables and herbs through backyard composting is also a plus because composting enriches soil, produces beneficial bacteria, improves moisture retention and helps suppress plant diseases and pests, he said.
The agency has a section of its website dedicated to vegetable resources here: https://tinyurl.com/acmwalx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.