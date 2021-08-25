A 22-year-old man accused of being in the U.S. illegally was jailed on suspicion of human smuggling, following a high-speed chase on Interstate 10.
About 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen truck from San Antonio that was headed west on IH10 from Boerne, according to a KCSO press release.
“Our office had information that this vehicle and suspect were alleged to be involved in human smuggling, and this truck had recently evaded from Texas DPS Troopers as well,” reads the release. “KCSO Patrol Division deputies spotted the truck headed westbound near mile marker 517 and initiated a traffic stop. At that time, the driver failed to yield and evaded from KCSO deputies.”
The truck left the interstate at exit 508, Texas 16, at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate the intersection, crashing into the embankment on the west side, according to the release.
“The driver then evaded on foot and hopped over the fence into the USDA Knipling-Bushland Research Laboratory property,” reads the release. “A perimeter was set up in the area assisted by Kerrville Police Department, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, Texas DPS. A Kimble County Deputy also responded with a K9 to assist with the search. A Homeland Security Investigations helicopter was also called to assist and was able to locate the male suspect.”
During an interview, the driver admitted to smuggling humans and had dropped off two undocumented aliens in Austin before he was stopped, according to the release.
The driver was identified as Jaime Vicente Montes. His jail booking record states he lives on Prescott Street in Memphis, Texas, but there doesn’t appear to be a street by that name in that city; there is a Prescott Street in Memphis, Tennessee.
Montes was being held on bonds totaling $111,500 but couldn’t be released, because he’s accused of being in the country illegally. He’s also accused of evading arrest with a vehicle, a felony; evading arrest on foot and criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors; and two felony counts of human smuggling.
“We are pleased to have this suspect in custody,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha in the release. “This was another strong interagency effort from the city, county, and federal level to stop human trafficking. ... With the dire situation on the border coming closer and closer to Kerrville, this kind of teamwork will be required to protect our communities. Our SIU and Patrol divisions will continue to pursue and arrest those who violate our laws and make millions for criminal cartels through human smuggling.”
OTHER CASES
Another man recently accused of being in the country illegally in recent days is Meliton Sanchez-Angel, who was in the county jail as of Aug. 24. He was arrested on a warrant issued out of Hays County on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
Other recent incidents of people accused of human smuggling and illegal immigration can be read here, here, here and here.
