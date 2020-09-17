A Center Point woman was arrested for the 17th time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of possessing a felony-level drug.
A KPD officer arrested Whitney Leann Chapman and accused her of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
She was in the county jail today on a $10,000 bond, according to court records. The unusually high bond for the charge probably is due to allegations she has violated six misdemeanor probation agreements.
Chapman is accused of violating agreements she signed after being convicted last summer of shoplifting at Walmart, three counts of bail jumping, driving without a valid license, and possessing brass knuckles when they were still illegal in 2018.
Chapman admitted to violating probation in July on a 2019 felony conviction for using a vehicle without the owner’s consent, but she was allowed to continue on probation.
Previously, she was convicted in April 2009 of passing a forged check and sentenced to six months in state jail. The same month, she was convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.