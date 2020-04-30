I just want to thank Broadway Bank here in Kerrville for their diligence to get us very small businesses the loan to survive this layoff. Broadway Bank’s Kerrville branch stayed up all night to make sure that the customers that filed at the beginning of April had the help they needed. Broadway Bank is so dedicated and looking out for us small businesses, and we are a 501(c3) nonprofit working to help all people in the surrounding 15 counties and more areas. It's time we take control of our representatives and make them accountable. Giving millions to all those companies that are not small businesses and sure don't need the money is a disgrace to our country.
Hazel Hurt, Kerrville
