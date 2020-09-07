The Kerrville City Council will dip its toe back into holding public meetings Tuesday when it discusses a wide range of issues, including approving the financing of the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing project and the 2021 budget, but it will do it at a significantly larger venue.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
The change of venue allows the council to have an audience for the first time in several months due to social distancing rules related to the coronavirus pandemic. However, everyone entering the theater will have their temperature checked and will be required to wear a mask during the proceedings. The city will still invite those who are uncomfortable with a public meeting to participate via Zoom video conferencing.
The agenda for the meeting features a second reading and possible adoption of a tight 2021 budget — one that calls for no new raises for city employees, even cost of living. The city, however, does expect to continue several major capital improvement projects in the coming year, including multiple road paving projects.
Budget documents reveal that the city staff expects about a $1.6 million revenue shortfall compared to the 2020 budget. While the city has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than most places, there is still uncertainty related to how the pandemic will affect the economy and city revenue.
As part of the pandemic response, the council approved a plan to reduce the property tax rate to 51 cents for every $100 of assessed value — that puts the city in the negative position from a tax perspective, but the move could save homeowners who saw significant increases in property values at the start of the year.
On the economic development front, the council is expected to approve the purchase agreements to buy a building and adjacent property near the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport that will house Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing. The deal calls for the Kerrville Public Utilities Board to loan the city $1 million and then the city loaning that money to the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corp. The KPUB board of directors approved the loan last month, while the EIC board swiftly approved the loan agreement last week.
For KPUB, the deal means it will collect 2% interest with the EIC expected to pay the loan back by 2024. The move frees the city and the EIC to use other funds in an attempt to attract other businesses to the area in the coming months.
The long-term plan for the North Dakota-based Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing is that it will bring 400 jobs to the area by 2040. The company is expected to hire about 15-20 people in 2021 and then grow its workforce steadily over the next few years. The Kerr Economic Development Corp. said the deal could mean $50 million in immediate economic impact just from the salaries of future KMM employees. As part of the agreement, KMM is required to do its best to employ 60% of its workforce from Kerr County.
The meeting will also feature a series of awards, including to retiring Police Chief David Knight, who is stepping down after 25 years with the Kerrville Police Department, where he served in various positions before becoming chief in 2015.
Kerrville restaurants Pint & Plow Brewing Company, Monroe’s East End Grill, Cartewheels, Rails: A Café at the Depot and The Humble Fork will be honored for providing essential food needs of area individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
