Gusty north winds and much cooler temperatures are on tap for the Hill Country Monday.
Skies clear out during the day with skies becoming mostly sunny.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 70's. North winds continue at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph expected throughout the day.
The combination of low humidity and gusty winds could promote fire dangers during the afternoon hours.
Clear skies are in the forecast tonight setting the stage for overnight lows in the 40's for the first time this fall.
Most areas will drop into the middle and upper 40's for low temperatures by daybreak Tuesday.
Winds taper off to 5 to 10 mph after midnight out of the north.
Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday with warm daytime highs around 80 degrees. North winds remain occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
