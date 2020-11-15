The Texas Department of State Health Services identified an 18th person from Kerr County to die from the coronavirus.
This latest death occurred on Nov. 7 — in San Antonio. This does not count other five other deaths from Kerrville-area nursing homes over the last month, because those deaths have been tracked separately by the Texas Health and Human Services Department.
Four of those deaths occurred at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation, while another death occurred at Hilltop Village.
On Sunday, Texas reported another 6,390 new cases and confirmed the deaths of 89 people. Texas has had more than 1 million cases of the virus — the most in the U.S.
Texas' hospitalization numbers continued to climb on Sunday with more than 7,200 people hospitalized. In the San Antonio area, which includes Kerrville, 375 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including at least 12 at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.