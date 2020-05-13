The Kerrville City Council dealt a potential housing development a setback on Tuesday night with a rare 3-2 vote from the council.
The project, which has been loosely defined, would front part of the Scott Schreiner Golf Course along Loop 534, and have 40 multifamily units, including buildings ranging from four to seven stories.
THE BACK STORY
The project is the dream of Don Raybourn, who has developed other projects in the Hill Country, including in Boerne. What Raybourn was seeking was a zoning change from R-1, which is single-family housing to R-3, which is multifamily residential, with the hope of building townhouses or condominiums on a 3.87-acre parcel along Loop 534, just west of Paragon Place.
However, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission ruled against the zoning change from R-1 to R-3, and Raybourn appealed the decision to the City Council.
THE DEBATE
The issue for councilmembers Judy Eychner and Kim Clarkson was that the project wasn’t clearly defined, and could have a negative impact on the golf course.
“I don’t think they were quite ready to come to the Council,” Eychner said.
It was the project’s initial footprint of a seven-story plan, which also showed an alternative four-story plan, that seemed to draw red flags for the council. While there are multi-story developments in Kerrville, this would be one of the tallest if approved, but even then the plans were preliminary.
In turn, Clarkson and Eychner wanted to see the plan more fully developed, along with the request to change zoning, and then returned to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Mayor Bill Blackburn was concerned about overturning a unanimous vote of rejection by the P&Z.
COCHRANE’S FOCUS
Councilman Gary Cochrane said it was unfair to the developer to deny the project based off of his plans, but to instead grant the zoning change after there seemed to be consensus among the council about the importance of developing the property for condos.
An admitted avid golfer, Cochrane said it’s not uncommon to see condos and large-scale residential projects along golf course fairways.
THE FINAL DECISION
In the end, Blackburn joined Eychner and Clarkson to reject the zoning change, while Cochrane and Delayne Sigerman voted to approve it.
