In contrast to the unrest throughout the nation and world in recent weeks, yet more peaceful demonstrations occurred in Kerrville.
About 20 people gathered at the Kerr County Courthouse square Saturday morning, on the corner of Sidney Baker and Main streets, to celebrate Kerrville, promote local businesses and give thanks to police, frontline health workers and others.
The rally’s organizers, members of the Kerr County Patriots, had encouraged people of all ideological stripes to participate, with the only stipulation being that they were asked to be kind to one another and to avoid bringing signs that contain partisan or negative messages. The group wanted to focus on the theme of "Stronger Together."
“We’re trying to promote the positives in our community — all the people who have worked during this virus crisis, the grocery stores, the efforts they went to try to protect people, the first responders and our poor businesses,” said Jerry Wolff, president of Kerr County Patriots. “We’re trying to get people enthusiastic to get out and shop locally.”
To that end, the few dozen attendees of the rally agreed to eat at the restaurant of their choice for lunch following the event, Wolff said.
He and others at the rally said the event was planned before the George Floyd protests and was intended as a morale booster in response to the fear and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
Wolff said club member Barbara Dewell came up with the idea for the event long before the Floyd incident.
“That’s not what we’re here for,” Wolff said.
Organizers also accepted donations for a food bank.
One-Stop Printing produced T-shirts bearing a patriotic message of “Stronger Together,” which many attendees wore.
Residents affiliated with Peaceful Protesters of the Hill Country also were in the same area as the Patriot group. The protestors were speaking out against racism and in support of alternative policing methods as part of the movement that developed in the wake of Floyd's death in police custody last month in Minnesota. The protestors, who stuck around longer into the afternoon that day, have demonstrated at the courthouse square off and on since Floyd’s death. Coverage and photos of their protests can be seen at dailytimes.com.
At least two protestors walked occasionally among the Patriots group, but the two groups otherwise stood apart. No negative interactions were observed or reported.
