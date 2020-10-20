Two employees at a local nursing home have been suspended as police investigate whether one of them gave the other medication intended for a resident.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, an officer responded to an assisted living facility in the 1400 block of Bandera Highway to investigate a report of medication theft.
“The complainant reported that an employee at the facility reported receiving a tramadol pill from another employee between one and two months ago,” Lamb said in an email. “The employee stated that the employee who gave her the pill diverted it from a patient who was supposed to receive the medication. Both employees have been suspended and the matter has been referred to CIU for investigation.”
According to a DEA factsheet on tramadol, “tolerance, dependence and addiction” to the commonly prescribed drug has been demonstrated.
This is at least the second time within a month that a theft or misuse of tramadol has been reported at Kerrville facility.
