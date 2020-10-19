A shallow cold front was located across the Central and Northern Hill Country early Monday afternoon.
This frontal boundary has basically stalled along a line from Junction to Mason and Llano with cooler temperatures showing up in these areas.
For the rest of the day, we can expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine by the mid to late afternoon hours.
High temperatures will likely hover in the 80 to 85 degree range with cooler temperatures across the Northern Hill Country.
The humidity values today will be noticeably higher with minimum afternoon values between 50 and 60 percent in the forecast today.
I will throw in the very low chance of a shower later today, but measurable rainfall is not expected.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.
If you are lucky enough to see a shower, rainfall accumulations will likely remain at just a trace to a couple of hundredths of an inch.
Look for fog and drizzle to develop overnight with lows in the middle 60's most areas.
