Kathy Lifner wakes up every morning at 4:30 a.m.
She works in the cafeteria at Tom Daniels Elementary, which means she’s been tasked with a major responsibility during these past two months: helping with the school’s drive-by breakfast and lunch program for children 18 years or younger. She has served all the favorites — pop tarts, french toast, hot dogs, hamburgers and kolaches.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Lifner said. “But it’s been gratifying to help the community and to know that these families are getting breakfast and lunches on a regular basis.”
Pastor Del Way wanted to thank people like Lifner, people who have toiled to serve the community’s children during this turbulent time. That’s why his Calvary Temple Church organized a drive-thru barbecue on Wednesday for the staff of the Kerrville Independent School District. KISD’s staff certainly appreciated the gesture; Calvary Temple posted on its Facebook page that it had served nearly 500 meals Wednesday.
“We just want all the teachers and everyone who works in the schools to know that we have their backs,” Way said. “We have the best teachers on this planet. It’s an honor for us to do this, to give something back to them during this time and let them know that people are praying for them. It’s a joy to do.
“When I talk to the teachers, it’s overwhelming to me the No. 1 thing they will tell me when I ask how they are doing. Every last one of them tells me, ‘I am worried about my students.’”
Way wanted teachers to receive recognition for such selfless behavior. He reached out to Buzzies BBQ, who agreed to cater for the event. Calvary Temple recruited 25 volunteers to assist with the Drive-thru.
The volunteers practiced social distancing, wearing masks as they directed traffic and distributed food to teachers. Several of these volunteers were students at Tivy, having an opportunity to express gratitude to all the people they have encountered during their time in the Kerrville school system.
“They go throughout their days dealing with us students,” Tivy senior Stoney Rhodes said. “It felt special (to help them) and I felt like we were making their day.”
