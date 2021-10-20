Warmth and humidity in the forecast this week Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS-NOAA- WPC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The humidity has returned, and it will stick around for the next five to seven days.A late October cold front is scheduled to move across the area late next week to bring us cooler temperatures by the end of the month. LOW CLOUDS EARLY, MOSTLY SUNNY AFTERNOONA typical spring and early fall weather pattern is on tap across our area the remainder of the week. There is a low chance that a shower or thunderstorm will pop up late in the day. Low clouds start the day off Thursday. Partly to mostly sunny skies return during the day. Highs warm into the lower and middle 80s. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. MORE OF THE SAME THURSDAY NIGHTWeather is on autopilot Thursday night. Low clouds redevelop after midnight with low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.Southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph. Patchy mist may form toward daybreak. WARM AND HUMID FRIDAYSkies become mostly sunny Friday. Temperatures remain above average, with most locations topping out in the middle 80s locally.South winds increase to 5 to 15 mph Friday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms may pop up. Overall coverage is low. NO CHANGE THROUGH THE WEEKENDNothing changes very much Saturday and Sunday. It remains warm and humid with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. PATTERN CHANGE NEXT WEEK?There is some consensus that a cold front will move across the area next Wednesday. This could bring us a few showers and storms by the middle of next week. Cooler temperatures may follow to close out the month of October. 