The recent tragedy of Arianna Lopez, 8, was truly heartbreaking, but, sad to say, there is not much outcry for keeping innocents safe, including children.
Imagine putting your children to bed, only to have one of them killed by a drunk driving into your house! Then, after his arrest, he is able to pay bond and be released so that he could possibly go do it again!
Why is it that some people go to jail for multiple DWI felonies, but somehow others are released from responsibility because their families have arranged for their freedom?
Different laws depending on how much money you have?
Which is more insane — a person constantly endangering others with his irresponsibility, or his family supporting that irresponsibility?
I know of one man who had racked up nine felonies, before finally drinking himself to death, and putting an end to endangering others. His family paid his way out of several of those infractions.
My heart breaks for Arianna’s family, and all of the other people victimized by this epidemic. If your kids are not even safe in their own beds, where are they safe?
I do not see an end to any of this because nobody is concerned about the safety of others — not even little 8-year-old girls asleep in their own beds.
Cynthia McBride, Mountain Home
