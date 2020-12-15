FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) and Kristaps Porzingis (6) celebrate a basket by Porzingis in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas. The NBA restart means Doncic and Porzingis are all but assured of making their playoff debuts in their first season on the court together with Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)