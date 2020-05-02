Ludwig “Louie” Thos passed peacefully from his life on April 23, 2020 at his home in Kerrville, TX. Ludwig was born on October 15, 1937 in Flagsmeer, Germany to Ludwig Thos and Adelheid Thos. He accomplished his apprenticeship in carpentry and masonry and in 1957 he immigrated to his aunt’s farm in Wayne, Nebraska.
In 1961 Louie joined the US Army where he served as a tank driver until 1965. After his discharge he worked for Otte Construction in Wayne, Nebraska and later started his own company. In 1984 Louie moved to Kerrville, TX where he built many homes in the local area. He also did contract work for the Armstrong family who owned the SAS Company in San Antonio, TX for over 30 years until his last days.
Mr. Thos is survived by his sisters Adelheid “Dela” Schulte, Elizabeth Giesel and brother Richard Haase and also many nieces and nephews, all of Germany.
Louie’s love in life was fishing, watching football and soccer games, and architecture. He was a kind and generous person, loved and respected by his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed.
No dirge of sorrow shall we play,
For one who goes to meet the Lord.
Could but we all be Heaven’s guests,
As you receive your just reward.
Dear blessed sleep that merely marks
The ending of a holy guest,
Your gentle touch remains upon
The hearts of those who loved you best.
-Grace E. Easley
Memorial services will be held privately.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Memorials may be given to Father Flanagan’s Boy’s Town, 229-233 Flanagan Blvd., Boy’s Town, NE 68010.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
