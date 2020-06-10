Even when Asa Lacy graduated from Tivy in 2017, he had all the ingredients to pitch at the professional level.
But he was still just a kid. He was 17 years old, weighed 185 pounds and still didn’t have full command of his body while operating on the mound. The Cleveland Indians drafted Lacy in the 31st round in the 2017 draft, but he opted to attend Texas A&M instead to further work on his craft.
It turned out to be the right decision. On Wednesday, he became the highest-drafted baseball player in Texas A&M history when the Kansas City Royals selected him as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Lacy is also Tivy’s first baseball player to be drafted in the first round. Tivy’s last first-round draft pick — in any sport — was Johnny Manziel who was picked 22nd by the Cleveland Browns of the NFL.
Lacy was the most dominant pitcher in college baseball before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 season. Lacy only pitched four games this season, but those four games solidified his status as a top-five pick. He relied on a four-pitch repertoire (fastball, changeup, slider and curveball) to post a 0.75 ERA in 24 innings, holding opposing batters to a .111 average and striking out 17.3 batters per nine innings.
“I couldn’t be happier for him,” said junior Texas A&M catcher Rody Barker, who has been one of Lacy’s closest friends since they were in middle school. “I see how hard he works and the effort and the time he puts into his craft is unbelievable. To see all the hard work pay off for one of my closest friends is just surreal.”
Barker witnessed Lacy’s work ethic when they attended Tivy together. Lacy was a Class 5A first-team, all-state selection during his senior year, posting a 0.93 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 97.1 innings. He attracted attention from professional scouts, but he wasn’t planning on foregonning college unless a team offered him a $1 million signing bonus. Scouts often called his Tivy baseball coach, Chris Russ, asking if he was worth that much money. Russ usually gave them the same answer.
“Look the kid is still 17 years old,” Russ replied. “In three years, if he works his butt off in the weight room, he will probably gain 30 pounds. He will probably throw in the mid 90’s when it’s all said and done. Why not ask for a million dollars? That’s a pretty good deal. You are going to be paying him more later if you don’t give him a million dollars now.”
All of those predictions became true. Lacy gained 30 pounds in College Station; the velocity of his fastball peaked 98 mph during his junior season, and his upcoming signing bonus will be worth much more than $1 million.
“(Texas A&M) did a good job of preparing him with their weight and nutrition programs,” said Russ, who pitched at Texas A&M from 1998 to 2001. “It was really good for him to go there, especially coming out of high school. “It was the right fit for him to go to college, mature and become a man before pro ball.
“I wouldn’t say he was immature, but after going to A&M, he’s definitely a changed person. You can tell he has matured. He’s a grown man now. He’s physically filled out. He has a lot better control of his body. He’s just become exceptional.”
