Kerr County saw another big increase in positive coronavirus cases with 46 reported from the weekend.
If there was some good news is that two people were discharged from Peterson Regional Medical Center who had been admitted last week with the virus. Four people remain in intensive care at the hospital.
Across Texas, cases continue to surge and the state reported 7,400 new cases on Monday — the most cases for that day since the pandemic began. There were also 62 deaths on Monday as the state topped 4,000 deaths related to the virus.
Peterson Health tested 95 people over the weekend, and 17 returned positive — a positivity rate of 17.8%. Kerr County reported 28 positive tests from a screening event held at the Doyle School Community Center last week. Another positive test was from one of the probable cases the county had to remove last week.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 5,238 people have been tested with a 6% positivity rate, but that number has increased dramatically over the last three weeks. Peterson’s rate of positive tests have been about 11.8% since June 24.
There are 244 active cases in the county, with 77 recoveries.
Data provided by the county also showed a first-time surge in cases among those 10-19 years old. There were seven cases in that demographic and six under the age of 10. Most of the county’s cases come in those between 20 and 59 years old — similar to the trends recorded by the state of Texas.
This comes on the same day when Third Precinct County Commissioner Jonathan Letz announced that he was positive for the virus and was isolating at home. Letz also questioned the accuracy of the numbers.
Letz said that he and his wife each were tested twice for the virus, and that resulted in four positive cases. Peterson Health said it has not doubled counted cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Peterson Health has done a bulk of the screening in Kerr County by testing 3,205 people.
In fact, it was Kerr County that had to walk back 15 positive cases last week because it was counting them as probables versus lab-confirmed positive cases.
Regardless, Monday's numbers showed the virus is still very active in the community and now has 323 confirmed cases.
The hospital situation continues to be a problem for much of Texas with more than 10,500 people admitted to hospitals. In San Antonio, COVID-19 patients account for 29% of all hospitalizations, while the hospitals in the region, which includes Kerr County, are about 87% filled to capacity.
The situation is much worse in the southern corner of the state in Brownsville, Edinburg and McAllen, where 52% of all hospitalizations are lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are more than 1,500 people in the hospital with the virus in that part of Texas.
The Texas Tribune reported that medical professionals from the U.S. Navy were deployed Sunday to aid hospitals in four cities across southern Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office, as nearly half
