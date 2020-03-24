Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has declared a local state of disaster due to the pandemic.
Kelly, during a press conference today, said there are no positive cases of the coronavirus in Kerr County, but eight people are self-quarantined and being monitored by the county and state health department.
"There is not a health emergency right now," Kelly said. "We don't have a positive diagnosis."
In the last two days, Kelly has said the reason for the declaration would be to allow people to have access to financial disaster relief and to give him the power to order work halted on TxDOT projects that officials have said may be in danger of inadvertently severing communications lines and disrupting 911 service.
The governor already has declared a state of disaster and applications have been open for the Small Business Disaster Loan program here.
A video of Kelly's press conference can be found here or to the left of this article.
