The federal government’s efforts to help Americans deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic is already going into personal bank accounts nationwide -- to the tune of about $80 million so far this week— but some haven’t received their “Trump bucks” yet.
Working with the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service today unveiled the new “Get My Payment” website, which will show the projected date when a deposit has been scheduled, similar to the “Where’s My Refund tool” some taxpayers may already be familiar with. People who did not use direct deposit on their last tax return can visit the website and input information to receive the payment by direct deposit into their bank account.
Get My Payment is updated once daily, usually overnight, according to an IRS press release. The IRS urged taxpayers to only use Get My Payment once a day due to the large number of people receiving Economic Impact Payments.
“Get My Payment will offer people with a quick and easy way to find the status of their payment and, where possible, provide their bank account information if we don’t already have it,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a press release. “Our IRS employees have been working non-stop on the Economic Impact Payments to help taxpayers in need. In addition to successfully generating payments to more than 80 million people, IRS teams throughout the country proudly worked long days and weekends to quickly deliver Get My Payment ahead of schedule.”
How to use Get My Payment
Visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments and click on the button that says “Get My Payment.” Available only on IRS.gov, the online application is safe and secure to use, according to the press release. Taxpayers only need a few pieces of information to quickly obtain the status of their payment and, where needed, provide their bank account information. Having a copy of their most recent tax return can speed up the process.
This feature will show taxpayers the payment amount, scheduled delivery date by direct deposit or paper check and if a payment hasn’t been scheduled. They will need to enter basic information including:
-Social Security number
-Date of birth, and
-Mailing address used on their tax return.
Taxpayers needing to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:
-Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018
-The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return
-Bank account type, account and routing numbers
Get My Payment cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS.
A Spanish version of Get My Payment is expected in a few weeks.
Don’t normally file a tax return? Additional IRS tool helps non-filers
The Treasury and IRS have a second web tool for people who don’t normally file a tax return.
Non-filers should visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and click the button that says “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.” This tool is designed for people who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who don’t receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits.
No action needed by most taxpayers
Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for 2019 or 2018 will receive the payments automatically. Automatic payments will also go in the near future to those receiving Social Security retirement, or disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits, according to the press release.
General information about the Economic Impact Payments is available at IRS.gov:https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center.
Scams related to Economic Impact Payments
The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams related to the Economic Impact Payments and to only use the official IRS website to get information about the payments.
“People should watch out for scams using email, phone calls or texts related to the payments,” states the press release. “Be careful and cautious: The IRS will not send unsolicited electronic communications asking people to open attachments, visit a website or share personal or financial information. Remember, go directly and solely to IRS.gov for official information.”
More information
The IRS will post frequently asked questions on IRS.gov/coronavirus and will provide updates as soon as they are available, the press release states.
