Heat Advisory Tuesday
NWS

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Texas Hill Country, including Kerrville and Fredericksburg, until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Daytime highs across the Hill Country will range from 100 to 104 degrees.  Heat index values will make it feel even hotter.  A few locations may experience heat index values between 105 and 112 degrees during the peak heating hours of the day Tuesday afternoon.

