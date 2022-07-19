A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Texas Hill Country, including Kerrville and Fredericksburg, until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Daytime highs across the Hill Country will range from 100 to 104 degrees. Heat index values will make it feel even hotter. A few locations may experience heat index values between 105 and 112 degrees during the peak heating hours of the day Tuesday afternoon.
These hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The following tips may come in handy during this hot spell during the day today.
Drink plenty of fluids if you are outdoors today. Stay in an air-conditioned environment wherever possible. Stay out of the sun during the afternoon hours when temperatures are the hottest.
Check up on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly or those who are experiencing health issues that require periodic check ups.
Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car temperatures can heat up to 140 degrees in less than five to ten minutes in heat like this.
The National Weather Service posted these preparedness and precaution options for today's weather situation.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.