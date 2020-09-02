Heat and humidity continue across the Hill Country Wednesday afternoon.
Light to moderate showers and storms remain in the forecast today with occasional areas of stronger thunderstorms possible.
Storms have struggled to develop despite high amounts of moisture in the air.
Temperatures will stay in the 80's some areas due to clouds and passing showers.
Lower 90's are possible for the immediate Kerrville area with heat index values climbing into the middle 90's at times.
There remains a marginal risk for a storm to produce hail and strong wind gusts, mainly east of Kerrville.
Low temperatures fall into the lower 70's overnight with light to moderate showers possible. Drizzle and fog may also develop towards daybreak Thursday.
Occasional rain opportunities continue through Friday with locally heavy downpours possible near heaviest activity.
