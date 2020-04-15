For every business in America, the stark reality of the challenge presented by the coronavirus pandemic is hard to comprehend — let alone manage. We are facing something we’ve never faced: an unseen enemy that has threatened to destroy our way of life.
At The Kerrville Daily Times, that reality has hit us hard with a significant loss in advertising revenue — the lifeblood of American newspapers — and has compromised our ability to continue to operate as we have. We understand. It’s not that our advertisers, many of them longtime and deeply loyal clients, are leaving us over a philosophical reason but because their business faces the same uncertainty that we all face with the coronavirus.
This is not business as usual for so many of our local advertisers in this community — and by direct relationship, certainly not for us either.
It was under this pressure that we made the difficult decision to reduce our printing schedule from six days per week down to three days effective April 30.
For all of us at The Kerrville Daily Times, this is a somber moment, because we know how many of you depend on us not just for news, but for companionship and a daily smile — whether it be a heartwarming story or a comic. We know a lot of you depend on us to find something to watch on television, to play a puzzle or read what’s on your neighbors’ minds in our letters to the editor. Now more than ever, we provide a lifeline to our community.
It has been our great privilege and blessing to get to serve you through this difficult time. If we do nothing, we risk losing that opportunity.
Doing nothing was not an option. We intend to serve this community for the long term, and the new production schedule will allow us to cut newsprint expenses and help preserve employees.
The American newspaper is still a marvel of efficiency and utility when it comes to those who see their world in a broader spectrum than self-interest or reinforcement of their own ideas, which pushes much of our content consumption these days.
Through this, we want to assure you that we intend to be here for many years to come, and that is why we are making this difficult change.
Despite this loss, we are confident our online presence via dailytimes.com will offer our community an even deeper look into the content they find important, and the three print editions we will deliver each week will be jam-packed with the content we will publish daily online.
During the coronavirus pandemic, our team of journalists has worked tirelessly to produce hundreds of articles of relevance to Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country.
In fact, since Jan. 1, our news team has posted more than 2,000 articles, uploaded more than 11,000 photos and nearly 100 videos. We work hard to curate content that we find of importance to our readers. All of that will continue, and we believe our work is now more important than ever.
We will still produce great newspapers three days a week and other specialty publications, including Hill Country Culture and Business Link magazines.
Producing quality local news is neither free nor inexpensive. Our employees get paid like any others and enjoy good benefits. They live and shop locally and are vital members of our community.
We want to take whatever steps we reasonably can to keep them on the job and serving our readers.