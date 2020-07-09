Rody Barker first heard about the Texas Showcase Circuit— one of the collegiate baseball leagues currently playing at D-BAT Kerrville’s facilities — from his Texas A&M teammate, Alex Magers.
Magers informed Barker in late May that he was pitching for Lights Out, one of the eight teams in the league. Barker was interested in joining the roster. So when Lights Out coach Jeremy Tyson called Barker several days later to offer him a spot on the team, he immediately accepted.
It’s been a challenging year for the 2017 Tivy graduate. After years of 5 a.m. workouts and late-night batting cage sessions, he had finally secured an opportunity to play at Texas A&M, his dream school, only to take a fastball to the face against Stephen F. Austin in the fourth game of the season.
After the incident fractured multiple bones around Barker’s eye sockets, he was cleared to play three weeks later before the Aggies’ game against Auburn on March 13. That game never happened, as the NCAA canceled the rest of the baseball season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It had been 117 days since Barker had played in a baseball game. The Texas Showcase Circuit didn’t just give Barker the chance to resume playing a sport he’s loved since he was 3 years old, it also allowed him to do so in his hometown in front of friends and family.
The summer league originally hosted games in San Antonio. When the city prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people in city parks on June 26, the league moved games to D-BAT Kerrville’s facilities.
On Tuesday evening, several of Barker’s friends were in attendance to watch him play.
“I got hit in the face in February, so I am still struggling with that, and I am still struggling to get back to (normal),” Barker said. “(This summer league) definitely gives you a chance to work on things that you struggle with and try to improve on them, so that when you get to the games that really matter when you’re playing for your school, you are able to contribute to the team.
“I am looking to get back in the swing of things. No pun intended.”
He’s not alone. Three of Barker’s Texas A&M teammates — Magers, Chris Weber and Nathan Dettmer — are also trying to elevate their game at D-BAT Kerrville’s facilities this summer.
Hill Country native Luke Boyers wasn’t able to finish his senior season at Boerne Champion, so he’s hoping that playing in the Texas Showcase Circuit will help build his confidence before he joins TCU’s roster in the fall.
Weber, who also graduated from Champion, wants to add movement to his changeup this summer. He experimented with the new pitch during a league game Tuesday night.
“Baseball is one of those sports where you just can’t walk up (after a long break) and be at your best,” Boyers said. “Practice is definitely a need. … It’s cool for me to play with these (college players) a little bit in a laidback atmosphere before I go do the real thing.”
Collegiate summer leagues have always been instrumental to college players’ development, affording them an opportunity to refine their game during the offseason. The Cape Cod League is the most prestigious summer league; according to the league’s website, an average of 300 Cape Cod Alumni play in the Major League every year.
Barker was originally supposed to spend this summer in the California League, which also boasts a high level of elite college players. But both the Cape Cod and the California Leagues canceled their seasons due to the coronavirus. The New England, West Coast, and Alaska summer leagues also canceled, leaving college players with few options to play this summer.
The Texas Showcase Circuit and Five Tool leagues, though, were allowed to have seasons thanks to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 order that outdoor sports leagues could resume play on June 15, as long as they obtained approval from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Texas Showcase Circuit began having games on that date in San Antonio. It moved to Kerrville on June 29.
Spectators are required to wear masks before they can enter the premises, but that is the only formality of the Texas Showcase Circuit. The summer league allows players to polish their craft in a lighthearted environment. There was no scoreboard operator — Lights out players think they beat Walk-off, 10-1 on Tuesday — nor was there an official stat keeper — teammates Dettmer and Kale Wagner recorded Weber’s results on the mound: 12 strikeouts, 2 walks and no hits in 5 innings.
Players also freely cracked jokes during the game. When Boyers belted a double to deep centerfield, his teammates teased him for not hitting a home run instead.
“Hey, Boyers, you need to hit the weight room,” one of them yelled from the dugout.
Boyers simply smiled in return. He was building his confidence,and enjoying himself in the process.
“We only really got four weeks of season,” said Weber, who posted a 2.35 ERA in 15.1 innings for Texas A&M this season. “It’s kind of good to be out here and work in a competitive environment and still be relaxed enough to work on some things and kind of help us be ready for the next season.”
