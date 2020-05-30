Walter Timothy “Tim” Clark
May 1955 - May 2020
Tim Clark of Kerrville, Texas passed away May 26th 2020. Born May 19th 1955 in Houston, Texas. He played baseball in school and enjoyed hunting and spending time on the family ranch in Mountain Home, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Schroeder Clark and Rumor H. Clark, is survived by his sister Nora Clark of Kerrville, and his son Sam Clark of Dallas. No arrangements at this time.
