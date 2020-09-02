Scattered light to moderate evening showers and storms are possible.
Brief downpours and gusty winds are possible near the stronger storms that develop.
Lows end up in the lower to middle 70's again.
Rain chances jump again Thursday.
Clouds continue most of the day with intervals of sunshine possible during the day. Highs remain in the upper 80's to lower 90's.
Scattered showers and storms remain possible Friday with highs in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
I wish I could promise rainfall, but activity remains hit and miss in nature.
I don't want to jump ahead just yet, but models are showing a decent cold front Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
More to come as model disagreement exists at the moment.
