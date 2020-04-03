On Thursday, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said that residents of the city and county have been very active when it comes staying home and staying put, and there’s some data out there that proves he’s right.
Google released a report on Wednesday called the Community Mobility Report, which tracks location data, and the company released it to show how people are behaving when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
Google says the Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.
They drilled into every county in the country, and found that here in Kerr County we’re spending a lot more time in parks.
In fact, our use of parks is up 19% — although the data is somewhat incomplete. The most starting image is in two key economic areas — retail and workplace.
Google reports that retail has suffered a 32% loss in retail activity and workplace participation is down 30%.
Those numbers are similar to what is being seen across Texas but park usage is down 27% across the state — most likely due to tighter restrictions in the state’s bigger cities. On Thursday, as an example, Houston removed nearly 500 basketball hoops.
In Kerrville, the city has closed playgrounds and closed water fountains. The good news was Google was able to track a 14% increase in residential stays, which is better than the state average of 13%.
In neighboring Gillespie County the loss of retail is particularly painful with a 46% decline. Google wasn’t able to track Gillespie County’s residential stays.
In Bexar County, the retail mobility decline was down 47% — due to the huge number of retailers closed during the pandemic.
