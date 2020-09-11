Betty Ann Lang Ruede
May 1928 - September 2020
Betty Ann Lang Ruede, 92, of Bandera, Texas, passed away in San Antonio, Texas September 9, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, Texas, May 31, 1928 to Ruth Elizabeth Hatch Lang and William John Lang. She married Wayne Alexander Ruede on November 6, 1952 in Kerrville, Texas at the First Presbyterian Church.
Betty Ann Ruede wanted to become a nurse since she was eleven years old. After graduating from Schreiner University, she completed her RN training at Baptist Memorial Hospital in San Antonio.
Betty worked at the V.A. Hospital in Kerrville for 16 years and then worked as a school nurse in Bandera, Texas for 17 years. She belonged to the American Nurses Association, Texas Retired Teachers Association, Fine Arts Club, Eastern Star (Bandera 041) and she was a long time member of the Bandera United Methodist Church. Betty also traveled extensively with Alaska being her favorite destination.
Betty Ruede was preceded in death by husband, Wayne Ruede; parents, William and Ruth Lang; Lillian Lang (Mom); and sister, Pepper Wichman. She is survived by her sisters, Midge Lindenmann and Billie Stoepler; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 AM at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Bandera, Texas. A private burial will be at Pipe Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Zinsmeister, Ray D’Spain, James MacMillan, Misha Laws, Paul Stipanovic, Michael Teich Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Paul McCall and Michael Teich Sr.
Memorials may be given in Betty Ruede’s name to the Hill Country Youth Ranch of Ingram, Texas or the Bandera United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
