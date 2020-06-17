A commissioners court workshop on the question of funding for the 11 volunteer fire departments will be held at 10 a.m. today. A workshop on funding for the veterans services office will be held at 3 p.m. today. Both events will be at the large classroom at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Since Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly announced his slimmed-down, proposed budget last month, some VFDs have voiced opposition to the preliminary spending plan on social media. Center Point VFD, for example, used its Facebook page to advise the public of Wednesday’s hearing and urged people to make their voices heard.
“If this gets approved this will adversely affect the way your fire departments operate and could hinder their response to your emergency,” states the VFD’s post on June 8.
The Center Point VFD’s post was shared on Facebook by the Kerr Area Rural Fire Association and the Mountain Home VFD.
In May, Kelly encouraged all VFDs to get their own emergency services districts in order to provide additional taxpayer dollars that way. Only Ingram and Mountain Home have their own ESDs, Kelly said.
In the matter of the veterans services office, Kelly said in May that cutting funding to it was a difficult decision — especially as he himself is a veteran, having served as an air defense artilleryman during the Vietnam War. The office has helped veterans apply for federal benefits free of charge, which Kelly said should be the federal government’s job. In May, he said he’d be willing to help form a nonprofit to replace the county’s veterans services office, similar to the way Kerrville Pets Alive was formed to help out the county with animal adoptions.
