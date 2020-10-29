A diagnosis of cancer. A dire prognosis. But instead of aggressive, proactive treatment, your doctor prescribes waiting for a miracle cure. When? Weeks? Months? Years? Any day now, your doctor tells you. He tells you this month after month as you grow more ill.
Predictably, you die. Your doctor is proud of his work, and tells his next patient, “any day now. A miracle will happen. It will go away.”
This is what Donald Trump has done while 10 times the population of Kerrville has died miserable deaths, alone and afraid. There is no excuse for decent people to let it continue. Vote him out.
Darrell Davis, Kerrville
