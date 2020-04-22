A fifth Kerr County resident has tested positive for coronavirus county officials said on Wednesday afternoon, but the origin of this case is undetermined.
The county, along with other local leaders, were told of the positive test on Tuesday afternoon. In a news release, county officials said they do not know how the person became infected with COVID-19 — the virus caused by the coronavirus. The person is in self-quarantine at home and county officials do not say if they have symptoms.
Whether this is a case of community spread or travel is still to be determined. When a case is determined to be of "unknown origin" it's not related to a known case. Often, contact tracing is still being done to determine how the person became infected. County officials did not elaborate on the case but did add they were working closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to oversee the proper management of COVID-19 virus cases and to mitigate further spread of the illness into the Hill Country.
The county's four other cases were all travel related, including one who was working offshore in Louisiana on a oil platform.
This fifth case was discovered after the person was screened at the Peterson Health Outreach Clinic at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Screening sampled are sent to labs outside of Kerr County to determine if they're positive or negative.
As of last week, nearly 250 Kerr County residents have been screened for COVID-19 — most at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
