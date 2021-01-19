The public cannot schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations under the county's mass vaccination plan until supplies are available, according to a county press release issued Tuesday evening.
When supplies are available, residents can use a website and phone number to schedule vaccinations, according to the release.
"The website and the phone number will be announced well in advance of any vaccination clinic dates so everyone will have them, but those will not be released until the dates are set," states the release.
“Right now, we’re ready to go when doses become available to our county,” said William "Dub" Thomas, county emergency management coordinator, in the release. “The proper paperwork has been filed to receive the vaccines, the sites are cleared and prepped and the people who will deliver the vaccines are briefed and ready to go. We just have to wait until we get enough doses.”
Once the vaccines are available, the 800-1,000 shots could be administered per day under the plan.
For anyone who has concerns or needs further information about the clinics or vaccines, an information-only phone bank is being established. The call center will open Friday, Jan. 22, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Anyone seeking information from the call center, may phone any of the following telephone numbers starting this Friday:
1-830-315-5900
1-830-315-5901
1-830-315-5902
1-830-315-5903
1-830-315-5904
The county has emphasized that these numbers are only for people to use if they want more information about the vaccines or about the county's vaccination plans; they cannot be used to schedule a vaccination. Another phone number and a website to schedule vaccinations will be released when vaccines are available and the clinic is set up.
