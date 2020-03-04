Mooney Aircraft is back in business — sort of.
During an update to the Kerr County Commissioners on Monday, Kerrville-Kerr County Airport Manager Mary Rohrer said the company hasn’t missed a rental payment, and parts are being shipped from Mooney “right now.”
Mooney has been in the throes of financial chaos for the last several months by furloughing its employees, and shuttering operations, but Monday’s revelation was the first positive to come out of the beleaguered manufacturer in months.
“That’s a positive sign,” Rohrer said during a phone interview on Monday.
Mooney has gone through 11 ownership changes and three bankruptcies since moving to Kerrville in the 1950s. Chinese-based company Meijing Group bought the company in 2013. Mooney has built and delivered 41 single-engine airplanes since then.
