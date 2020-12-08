On a day when Texas had more than 15,000 new cases of coronavirus, Kerr County's upward trend continued on Tuesday with Peterson Health reported 29 new infections of Kerr County residents.
As Kerr County officials pointed out on Monday night that the rate of new infections is now outpacing the recoveries. Kerr County has had 85 positive cases since Friday.
The number of new cases marks the second time Texas had surpassed 15,000 in a day since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 19 people hospitalized with the virus at Peterson Regional Medical Center, which has 124 beds. The good news for the San Antonio region, which includes Kerrville, had about 670 people hospitalized, which was less than 20% of the total number of people hospitalized in the region.
