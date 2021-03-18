High pressure filters across the Hill Country on Thursday and Friday. This will result in dry weather conditions and a warming trend heading into the weekend.
PLEASANT DAYTIME HIGHS THURSDAY
It will be slightly cooler than average Thursday.
Despite sunshine, highs top out in the lower 70s.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Humidity values drop to between 10 and 20% Thursday afternoon, posing another risk for grass fires and wildfires.
CHILLY THURSDAY NIGHT
Other than a low chance for high clouds, it should remain clear Thursday night.
It will be cold with overnight lows between 34 and 38 degrees for most areas.
Models suggest we could see lows around 32 degrees for low-lying areas, so protect tender vegetation just in case.
PLENTY OF SUNSHINE FRIDAY
Friday looks cool again, despite abundant sunshine.
Highs are expected to top out around 70 degrees.
North winds average 5 to 15 mph.
ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT FRIDAY
Friday night remains clear and cold with lows between 32 and 37 degrees.
Light winds are expected Friday night.
UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK
After a nice weekend, there are quite a few models showing a wet weather pattern developing for the last full week of March.
