ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kolton Kohl had 15 points as Abilene Christian beat Omaha 70-58 on Saturday.
Clay Gayman had 14 points for Abilene Christian (3-0). Joe Pleasant added 11 points. Immanuel Allen had 10 points.
Zach Thornhill had 13 points for the Mavericks (1-2). Marlon Ruffin added 11 points.
