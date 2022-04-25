Scattered showers possible Tuesday morning, gradual warming trend late in the week cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOAA-WPC-NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Morning showers and a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Tuesday. Rain chances will be higher south of Kerrville. Temperatures remain cooler than average Tuesday due to clouds and northeast winds behind a cool late season cold front.Warmer days return by the end of the week. COOLER THAN AVERAGE TEMPERATURES TUESDAYMostly cloudy skies and areas of fog will be possible Tuesday morning. A couple of showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out before noon.Partial clearing is possible by the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It could be a few degrees warmer where sunshine dominates the skies, especially for areas north of Kerrville.Gusty northeast winds early in the morning will taper off to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.CHILLY TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHTPartly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday night. Areas of fog development will be possible by daybreak Wednesday.Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 50s. Winds become light and east after midnight. Fog may reduce visibility to less than a mile in a few locations.A LITTLE WARMER WEDNESDAYPartly to mostly cloudy skies continue across the Hill Country on Wednesday. The clouds help keep temperatures in the lower to middle 70s for highs. Winds gradually become southeast at 10 to 20 mph. There is a low chance we could see a shower, mainly south of Kerrville.GULF MOISTURE RETURNS WEDNESDAY NIGHTHumidity levels increase across the Hill Country on Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Overcast skies develop during the late night and early morning hours. Low temperatures remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds become gusty out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.GETTING WARMER THURSDAYLow clouds continue through mid-morning. Skies become partly sunny during the day.Highs top out in the lower 80s with gusty south winds continuing at 15 to 25 mph.Stray showers and storms are possible Thursday. 