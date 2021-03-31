There were 34 active COVID-19 infections of Kerr County residents as of this week, according to officials, and thousands had recovered.
There was one person hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to Peterson Health’s website, which was updated at 2 p.m. that day. There have been 2,524 Kerr County COVID-19 infections and 84 deaths of residents from the virus, according to the website, and 4,197 people have recovered, according to a county press release.
Vaccine figures
“Kerr County has been allotted 13,700 vaccines to date,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas in a Wednesday email. “That is to all of the providers to include PRMC, HEB, Walgreens, Walmart, etc. 17,677 vaccines have been administered to Kerr County residents. This is the total number of shots put in arms for both first dose and second dose.”
Peterson Health vaccine procedure
As Texas has opened its COVID-19 vaccine eligible to all adults, Peterson Health is making changes to its vaccine appointment process, has closed its pre-registration survey link but will publicize the new vaccine appointment process once it has been finalized, according to the county press release.
“Those individuals who are currently on the Peterson Health waiting list will receive a call from us within the next two weeks to confirm their wish to remain on the list for a vaccine appointment or be removed from the list,” states the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.