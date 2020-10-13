As he seeks re-election to the city council, Ingram councilmember Bill Warren defends his decision to cast a recent vote in favor of the 2.5% pay raises for city employees and the increases in taxes over the years.
Warren noted that when the city was formed decades ago, for years there were no maintenance workers, just one city marshal, a part-time clerk and a mayor who ran the business of the city, and “as people expected more services, taxes have crept up.”
Now, he said, there are four clerks, seven full-time peace officers, two full-time and one half-time maintenance workers. About 14 employees received the 2.5% increase, but contract employees did not, Warren added.
“As everyone knows, the costs of living have increased, and we believe our employees deserve, at the minimum, not to have a reduction in pay by inflation, though we cannot afford actual increases this year,” Warren said.
Warren noted that the city decreased the tax rate, although he didn’t support lowering the tax rate further to offset the general increase in property values. On Sept. 15, before the council voted on the new rate, councilmember Claud Jordan made a motion to lower the property tax rate to the no-new-revenue rate of 47.21 cents per $100, but no one seconded his motion. Jordan is in the faction that includes Warren’s challengers, David Britton and Rocky Hawkins.
Standing with Warren for re-election against the prospect of a majority Jordan-Britton-Hawkins faction is Jimmy Lopez. The re-election of Warren and Lopez would mean preserving the current power dynamics at city hall.
“No one knows how these two men (Britton and Hawkins) would govern other than they have stated to many (who have told me) they want to end the sewer project, defund departments and fire some employees and have been unbending,” Warren said. “I have tried to listen to both sides and govern fairly and with compassion. I think it would be uncomfortable for my opponents to govern this city when they are defendants in court actions for not connecting with the sewer collection system, which is a violation of the ordinances of the city they want to govern.”
I have gone to many classes, at my expense, on city government, learning how to govern legally and ethically. Would these two men go to these classes? Who knows what they will do?”
Britton is still in litigation with the city over allegations he’s illegally refusing to decommission his septic tank and connect his property to the wastewater system, whereas Hawkins was dropped from the suit and reportedly is working with the city on a timeline for connection. Jordan was recently added to the lawsuit, as the city has alleged he’s also illegally refused to connect a property to the system.
In response to criticism that the city has spent too much in legal fees fighting Britton, Hawkins and several others in court over the years, Warren claims the fault lies with the defendants. Warren said these defendants’ actions, including their countersuits against the city, “have robbed the coffers of the city of money which could and would be spent elsewhere.”
“Then (they) have the nerve to complain about spending tax dollars on lawyers,” Warren said.
He included Jordan, Britton and Hawkins in a faction that has opposed a wastewater system that, he said, has been good for the area’s economy, allowing businesses to generate more sales tax revenue and thereby offset the tax burden on residents.
“Each (defendant) has spent far more in personal legal fees to keep from obeying the law than they would have spent obeying the same law,” Warren said. “Not connecting to the system is stingy and an affront to all of us who have connected in the spirit of preserving our environment and our way of life. The system aids in preserving our precious water supply, not just in Ingram, but Greenwood Forest and surrounding subdivisions.”
Warren works as a mechanic for the Hill Country Telephone Cooperative — a second career following more than 20 years in the U.S. Army National Guard. In the guard, leading a squad or more of soldiers as an noncommissioned officer prepared him well for leadership, teamwork, and “making hard decisions when others do not want to make them,” Warren said.
Warren also demonstrated leadership in the personal realm with his service to his church as a deacon for 35 years, and to his family as a father, helping his children mature into “four very successful” people with “good careers and strong families.” Warren said he also served at the schools his children attended, noting that all his children “graduated with distinction from Ingram Tom Moore High School.”
Warren was married to his wife for 40 years before she passed away six years ago. He’s lived in Ingram for 32 years, but has been coming there much longer because of family.
“Some of you may remember my mother-in-aw, Ethel Ray, who also served the schools and Girl Scouts for many years,” Warren said in a statement. “Her mother, Mary Crowell, and her husband lived here many years before we did.”
