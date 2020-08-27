Rio 10 Cinemas has announced it will reopen this weekend at 50% capacity and will require face masks.
The movie theater, at 1401 Bandera Highway, posted the weekend's showtimes and other details on social media this evening.
Although Gov. Greg Abbott's Strike Force to Open Texas set minimum standard health protocols for movie theaters and allowed them to reopen in April under certain conditions, many establishments opted to hold off. For example, Santikos Theaters, which operates the most theaters in the San Antonio area, decided to reopen only three select locations at that time, and Alamo Drafthouse and Cinemark held off altogether, according to news reports.
"Looking forward to seeing everyone!" Rio 10 Cinemas posted on Facebook this evening.
