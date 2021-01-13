No precipitation is in the forecast through Saturday as high pressure maintains a grip on our local weather pattern.
A cold front will track across the region late Thursday bringing colder weather conditions Thursday night and Friday.
Fair skies continue across the Hill Country Wednesday night with lows between 30 and 34 degrees.
A few upper 20’s remain possible for low lying areas.
COLD FRONT EXPECTED THURSDAY
Despite a cold front moving across the area during the day, high temperatures should warm into the middle and upper 60’s with a few 70’s possible southern areas.
North winds increase to 15 to 25 mph and temperatures will fall in the afternoon hours.
We could potentially be in the 40’s and 50’s by 6 p.m.
COLD THURSDAY NIGHT
Wind speeds taper off and it remains clear and cold Thursday night.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 20’s.
COOLER FRIDAY
Sunshine is in the forecast Friday, but it will be cooler with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
North-northwest winds become gusty again at 15 to 25 mph.
HARD FREEZE FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear skies and cold temperatures continue Friday night with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Our low chance of rain for Sunday has almost vanished from the forecast entirely.
Another system Tuesday and Wednesday of next week may offer our next opportunity for meaningful rainfall.
