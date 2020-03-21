Officials in Dallas County ordered the closure of hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and other businesses on Saturday night in a sweeping effort to control the control the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dallas Morning News reported that the order by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins includes limits on toilet paper purchases, and strict enforcement of social distancing in public places, including parks.
The order, which takes effect at midnight Saturday, continues through April 3.
It closes all hair, nail and beauty salons and massage and tattoo parlors, as well as fitness facilities and public gathering places such as bars, taverns, theaters and bowling alleys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.