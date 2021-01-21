FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro pauses during the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Castro has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, because the deal had not been announced. The agreement is pending completion of a successful physical. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)