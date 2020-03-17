Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts with the coronavirus.
"By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said.
Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded from this activation so that they can continue serving the people of Texas in their respective fields.
Abbott said the measure will ensure that the Texas National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed.
"I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve at a moment's notice where they are needed most."
