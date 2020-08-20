The bus fleet of the Kerrville Independent School District is ready and waiting for students to board and head to school, but everyone should be prepared for the new reality of riding the bus during the coronavirus pandemic.
The basics are pretty simple: Wear a mask; Use hand sanitizers when entering and exiting; and find your assigned seat.
Brad Harvey, KISD’s transportation supervisor, has been prepping Aug. 24 for most of the summer. On Thursday and Friday, Harvey will be leading training for more than 30 drivers and transportation staff about the new regulations to manage coronavirus — something that has been, at times, difficult to pin down.
“It has been an evolving process,” Harvey said. “It’s changed constantly.”
School bus drivers will be required to wear masks at all times, as will students. Just how they’re going to navigate enforcing those mask orders is to be determined. Initially, there was some thought that children would have to have their temperatures taken after exiting a bus, but the Texas Education Agency has walked back that guidelines and no longer encourages temperature checks as a way of screening for COVID-19.
What isn’t going to change is that children will be picked up for school — although Harvey expects ridership to be down slightly. The district is required to pick up all children who need a ride to school, but district officials do believe that social distancing can be maintained even on school buses.
“It’s going to take a few days to work out,” Harvey said.
Once the routine of getting used to assigned seats works out, Harvey and others said they believe it will be manageable. KISD has placed “masks required” signs on the side of buses, installed hand sanitizing stations and district transportation staff will thoroughly sanitize buses after each route is completed.
On Tuesday, KISD’s Jason Bealzen demonstrated how the buses will be cleaned by using a machine to spray a sanitizing solution formulated to combat COVID-19. Bus drivers will also have access to plenty of their own cleaning supplies, including a similar sanitizer solution for spot treatments.
However, school bus drivers have always been well prepared for the worst of traveling with children from runny noses, vomit and maybe other types of accidents. For that, paper towels will be on the ready — lots of them.
“Oh yes, we’re prepared for it,” said Bealzen, one of the school district’s mechanics.
Harvey estimates that about 40% of the district’s students ride one of the district’s 30 bus routes. What that will look like on the first day of school is still to be determined, but there’s an enthusiasm in this important department to get back to work.
“I’m more than ready,” said Jerry Millette, another member of the district’s transportation staff. “The kids need this. The need to get back and to have a sense of normalcy.”
