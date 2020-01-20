Kerrville and Kerr County fans really like the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 54 in Miami next month. In an informal poll from The Kerrville Daily Times Facebook page, 75% of 205 people said they prefer the Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's championship game.
One fan predicted a 37-30 victory for the Chiefs, which opened up as a 1-point favorite by the sports books in Las Vegas.
ICYMI: Bobcat fans represent
We asked our readers to tell us when it came to NCAA Division I sports programs from Texas which one mattered most, and the results weren’t surprising — except for third place.
Texas and Texas A&M were by far the most important programs, according to our respondents. Texas had the most votes, just narrowly beating A&M. However, Texas State finished third — easily beating out Texas Tech and Baylor.
With 34,000 undergraduate students, Texas State is the fifth-largest public university in the state — behind A&M, Texas, Houston and UT Arlington.
Texas State competes in the Sun Belt Conference and hasn’t had a winning record on the football field since 2014, but it’s good for us to know that they have a passionate and dedicated fan base here in the Hill Country. Look for more coverage on the Bobcats in 2020.
