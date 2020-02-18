Jackson Young poured in a game-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers, and Abraham Vierra scored 23 as Tivy High School’s boys’ basketball team rolled Tuesday night to a 77-50 victory over San Antonio Memorial in the regular-season finale.
TIvy finished out the regular season with a 22-12 record, including 11-5 in the 5A District 26 standings. They finished tied for third with Boerne Champion.
The game was never really in doubt but the Antlers really stretched things in the second half with a 12-2 run to start the third quarter. Jackson drained a 3 to start the quarter, hit another bucket and then another 3-pointer that put the 43-22 with 4:39 left in the quarter.
Tivy was facing a Memorial team that was toward the bottom of the district standings and showed some grit, including in the second quarter, but could never match the Antlers’ length or ballhandling. Tivy was able to dominate the boards.
After jumping out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead, Tivy was pressed by Memorial, which put together a 10-4 run over three minutes, but Jackson knocked a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the half to stretch the lead to 30-17. Tivy took a 33-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Vierra was tenacious inside and outside, hitting three 3-pointers, and the steady play of guard Christian Gorham settled Tivy throughout the game. Gorham had six points for the Antlers.
Throughout the first half and later in the second half, Tivy coach Brian Young was able to empty his bench and play almost everyone on his bench.
Now comes the waiting game for the Bi-District Playoffs where Tivy will most likely face District 25 champion Austin LBJ on Feb. 24 or 25.
(0) comments
