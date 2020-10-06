Skies become mostly sunny during the day Tuesday.
High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern through Wednesday.
Temperatures remain very warm with highs in the middle to upper 80's.
Minimum humidity values drop to between 35 and 45 percent across the Hill Country Tuesday afternoon.
Winds become east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Fair skies are expected this evening and throughout most of the night.
Low clouds may move in towards daybreak again.
Lows remain in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
Humidity values jump to 85 to 95 percent towards daybreak.
Winds become light and variable overnight.
Sadly, rain chances are minimal the next five to seven days with most areas expected to remain dry through the entire period.
Record heat is possible this weekend.
