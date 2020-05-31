AUSTIN (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas rose by nearly 2,000 Sunday and there were another 24 deaths tied to the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to health officials.
It was the biggest number of new cases in the state, showing that the virus has not slowed down in Texas. There were 1,684 more people hospitalized due to the virus — that number has remained steady since the first of April. There have been nearly 5,000 new cases since May 28.
There were at least 64,287 cases and 1,949 deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday, an increase from 62,338 cases and 1,648 deaths reported Saturday.
The true numbers are likely higher, however, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The department also estimated there were 20,192 active cases and that 42,423 people have recovered.
